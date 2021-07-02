Utah kicks off 4th of July weekend with a picture perfect summer day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Friday is finally here and we could not have asked for better summertime weather!

We continue to see a few spotty showers, but we also have a lot more sunshine throughout the day. These showers will be of the garden variety and none are expected to create severe weather.

One thing to keep in mind is that we could see some flash flooding concern under some stronger cells due to the weak winds aloft. The storms will be slow moving, so they could produce heavy rainfall over one area.

If you are looking to enjoy the night, then be sure to dress for summer as we continue to see temperatures near average across the Great Basin with highs ranging around the 90s and 100s.

Mostly sunny skies, if not downright sunny conditions are expected well into the evening hours.

Tonight will be comfortable to eat dinner outside or to enjoy a great ‘patio night’ with a cold beverage. Temperatures will decrease, but only slightly, so being comfortable will be key.

Our overnight lows for tonight will be again in the 60s and 70s for most as we continue with some light cloud cover with moisture still lingering over the Beehive State.

In short, enjoy the perfect July day as we cruise right into the Fourth of July!

Be sure to stay informed and ready for any of your adventures throughout the weekend