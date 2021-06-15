Utah heat wave continues, possible record-breaking temps expected

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! This heat wave continues with more triple digit heat expected throughout the state.

After a series of broken records Monday in places like Salt Lake, Tooele, and Provo, daytime highs will look to break records yet again, with numbers along the Wasatch Front in the low 100s and Salt Lake City looking to tie the all-time hottest June record of 105!

The central part of the state will also see triple digits including a high of 103 in Provo and Delta. Castle Country will be the exception in the upper 90s, and even our mountains valleys heating up to the low 90s!

Excessive heat warnings are now in effect for the West Deserts, Wasatch Front through Tuesday night.

The Uinta Basin, Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, and parts of Southeastern and Southern Utah remain in effect through Friday night.

Heat advisories are in effect for areas North of Ogden and South of Provo through Friday night though the advisory will extend into the Wasatch Front beginning Wednesday, after the expiration of the Excessive Heat Warning.

With extreme heat, we see a spike in heat related illnesses, so it’s important to stay weather aware. On top of record-breaking potential, we also will battle high fire danger with a red flag warning in effect for most of the state.

Southwesterly winds will be gusty at times, which easily spreads flames.

Current fires will continue to grow with fire conditions worsening, thanks to wind, and you can expect thicker rounds of smoke over and near current fires of Eastern Utah.

Stay up to date with this latest heatwave on-air and online with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast and the Pinpoint Weather Team at abc4.com/weather.