SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a seemingly constant stream of activity with Utah’s weather over the last few days, it was nice to get a little break on Thursday. But it’s just a short one because things are picking back up in the northern part of the state and while it’s not a big storm system, it should be one that can keep putting moisture into our snowpack and that’s always a good thing.

As the clouds came rolling in late last night it was a sign of what was to come. Snow will be mostly in the upper elevations, but there could be a bit in the valleys. The totals from this storm won’t come close to what we’ve seen recently, but there is still a good chance to see close to half a foot in the mountains and an inch or two in the benches and valley floor. The storm will mainly feature in the Cache Valley and Wasatch areas.

After it passes in the afternoon we’ll see high pressure bring in calming skies again, but only for a short time. Saturday afternoon and Sunday will see a few snow showers pass through the northern region and even give us a chance to continue on into the first part of the next work week.

Again, none of these should deliver much of an impact, but keep your eyes on the skies and let’s hope for a nice surprise. The mountains do have a chance to see some decent totals out of the weekend storms and that is always a plus when it comes to Utah.

Southern Utah should be left alone for a while by moisture, though there is a chance that some of the storms on Sunday could track down south. Cedar City and the upper elevations in the southern region could get a little taste. St. George should stay dry, but the winds will be picking up over the weekend and we could be hitting over 20 mph, so take care of any loose items.

As we start this next workweek the moisture is looking like it might stick around a little while longer. We have chances for precipitation on Monday and Tuesday, but things should clear up by midweek. We’ll know more about what to expect as the days get closer.

