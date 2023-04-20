Skip to content
Salt Lake City
69°
Salt Lake City
69°
Utah News
Utah Flooding
ROAD CLOSURES: Snowpack melt causing flood risks
Top Utah Flooding Headlines
May kicks off with record high temperatures, snowpack
Possible record heat Sunday to further flood concerns
Weber County opens canal for high water levels
What does hydrologic outlook mean?
Possible flooding along Weber River next week
Officials prepare for flooding; Here’s what you can do
Utah Judge Delays Abortion Clinic Ban
Ogden Canyon seeing intermittent closures due to …
Dangerous Search for Missing Person at Weber River …
Search Continues for Missing Woman in Weber River
North Logan Soldier Killed in Alaska U.S. Army Helicopter …
Ogden Canyon Closed Intermittently As Debris Clogged …
Utah Judge Delays Implementing Statewide Abortion …
Behind the Badge: How do you gain the courage to …
Wirth Watching, May Day: A cherished spring holiday …
Lori’s DNA found on JJ’s body: Day 19 Vallow Daybell …
Shooting in Salt Lake City Leaves 1 Critically Injured
Rescue Crews Searching for Woman Swept Away in Weber …
State of Utah Sued For Allegedly Inappropriately …
Garden City Urges Homeowners to Prep for Flooding
Garden City Under State of Emergency Due to Flooding
Northern Utah wildlife management areas extend closures …
Wirth Watching: Lagoon is one of the last family …
Family donates organs of Utah teen who died from …
University of Utah celebrates 3 billion dollar campaign
Utah County Metro SWAT Team goes through school shooting …
Preparing for snowmelt and rising creeks in Park …
Distraught residents hold meeting outside Edge Homes
Behind the Badge: Rescue training in rushing waters
Utah flooding to be redirected into Great Salt Lake
When does FEMA help with flood damage?
Flooded Kaysville area sees first sign of relief
Raging rivers used to mitigate future flooding in …