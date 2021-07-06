Utah drying out and warming up ahead of heat wave

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Tuesday! We are drying out and heating up throughout the state. High pressure in the Great Basin is building and will really control the weather story as we gear up for another heatwave statewide.

Clear skies and high heat are ahead with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s along the Wasatch Front today. Salt Lake City will make the run for 100 degrees, with mid to upper 90s along the I-15 corridor and throughout Central Utah.

Triple digits are expected yet again in Southern Utah, and this is just the beginning of a stretch of very hot, above-average days for the state.

With high pressure in control, we kick off another heat wave with different heat-related weather warnings going into effect Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Heat Advisory” for many parts of the state including the Wasatch Front, Tooele County, NW corner of Utah, West Desert, Sanpete, and Sevier Valleys, part of the Uinta Basin, and the Grand Staircase area.

NEW: Heat advisory posted for Wednesday through Thursday for the Wasatch Front, NW UT, West desert, Sanpete/Sevier Valleys, W. Uinta Basin & Grand Staircase! Temps will be extreme & this is when we see a spike in heat related illness. Stay with @abc4utah for updates #utwx #heat pic.twitter.com/DWwnCuuHtU — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 6, 2021

The advisory goes into effect Wednesday morning and holds through Thursday night.

An “Excessive Heat Warning” will go into effect for Washington County and near Lake Powell at the same time and holds on through the end of the weekend.

NEW: Excessive Heat Warning for Washington County & near Lake Powell. Starts Wed AM. This will be another heat wave with the warning up through Sunday. Stay hydrated, limit time outdoors & find shade! Stay with @abc4utah for updates #utwx #heat pic.twitter.com/Sk6sBZzLgA — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 6, 2021

Bottom line? The state will be drying out over the next few days with some excessive heat on the way. Keep cool and stay hydrated!

