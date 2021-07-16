Utah closes out a flood-filled week with more possible showers and storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We finally made it to the end of the week! We continue to have the threat of showers and storms for Utah and the rest of the Great Basin.

Flash flooding is possible in some areas yet again due to these slow moving, heavy pouring storms. This will be the trend that continues to happen for us over the next few hours with the Wasatch Front getting in on the action — and they will not be dry ones, hopefully.

This is in large part thanks to the high pressure system dragging along moist air from the Gulf of California, better known as the North American Monsoon​.

We have missed our old friend, and it is now back helping keep temperatures seasonal in Southern Utah and seeing some slightly hotter days in Northern Utah.

Through the rest of the evening, we can expect to see a nice, slow cool down after seeing highs in the 90s for most.

Our overnight lows will still be on the warm side, ranging around the 60s and 70s for most areas.

In short, welcome to monsoon season! Afternoon and evening showers will be on the menu as we continue through the rest of the summer.

Stay ahead of any storms or flood alerts with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!