Worst in the nation: Utah’s air quality among poorest worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Leading the nation in anything is usually something to be proud of. In Salt Lake City’s case, however, residents are likely feeling anything but pride due to the incredibly poor air quality in the valley.

According to IQ Air, which ranks city air quality around the globe, Salt Lake City has the worst air in the country and the second-worst in the world as of 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Only Krasnoyarsk, Russia has worse air at the moment, due largely perhaps to reports of massive wildfires in the area.

Courtesy of IQAir.com

The next-worst U.S. city on the list is traditionally smoggy Los Angeles, which ranks 20th worst at the moment.

Utah’s air quality is categorized as “unhealthy” this weekend. Doctors and experts are advising residents to stay indoors and to drive as little as possible.

“Don’t think that because you’re not in a sensitive group that this air pollution won’t affect you, it will,” Dr. Denitza Blagev from Intermountain Healthcare told ABC4’s Hailey Hendricks on Friday.