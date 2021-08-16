SLC again ranks among world’s worst air quality thanks to more wildfire smoke

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s capital city again ranks among the top cities with the worst air quality in the world as smoke from local and out-of-state fires cause smoky skies.

Salt Lake City topped out the list by IQAir in early August as smoke from the Dixie Fire in California infiltrated the Wasatch Front. Here is a before and after of Salt Lake City’s skyline on August 6 when a cold front brought in the smoke.

As of 7:50 a.m. Monday morning, Salt Lake City ranks second on IQAir’s ranking of worst air quality. The city comes in just behind Krasnoyarsk, Russia, and ahead of Lahore, Pakistan.

ABC4’s Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy says some of the smoke impacting Utah on Monday, Aug. 16, is from wildfires burning in California – like the Dixie Fire – as well as fires burning locally. Most notably, the Parleys Canyon Fire continues to burn on the east side of Salt Lake City.

Those living in Utah’s northern counties will continue to face the chance of compromised air on Monday.

According to Brophy, elevated particulate matter will contribute to poorer air, with air deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah Counties. The rest of the state is facing moderate air quality. The smoke may cap some heating in Utah as well.

Amid the smoke-filled skies in Salt Lake City and throughout the state, here are some tips from the Salt Lake County Health Department to protect your health: