SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The thunderstorm threat has been upgraded for parts of the Wasatch Front for our Monday evening. Storm development in the west desert and Northwest Utah means storms will track toward I-15 and Northern Utah. Parts of Salt Lake, Davis, Weber & Cache counties could see these high-based thunderstorms develop.
Monday, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded our thunderstorm threat from general to marginal for NW Utah and the northern Wasatch Front. A general thunderstorm threat extends into parts of Salt Lake, Utah and Tooele Counties. With a general thunderstorm threat, no severe storms are expected. Winds can gust up to 40 miles per hour and a storm could produce small hail. With a marginal risk, isolated severe storms are possible with winds between 40-60 mph, hail up to 1” in donated and a low tornado risk exists. With today’s storms, microburst winds are most likely with blowing dust, so secure loose objects now.
Remember, in order for a thunderstorm to be classified as severe, it needs winds equal to or exceeding 58 miles per hour and hail at or greater than 1” in diameter.
Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as warnings evolve throughout the evening.