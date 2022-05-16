SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The thunderstorm threat has been upgraded for parts of the Wasatch Front for our Monday evening. Storm development in the west desert and Northwest Utah means storms will track toward I-15 and Northern Utah. Parts of Salt Lake, Davis, Weber & Cache counties could see these high-based thunderstorms develop.

Monday, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded our thunderstorm threat from general to marginal for NW Utah and the northern Wasatch Front. A general thunderstorm threat extends into parts of Salt Lake, Utah and Tooele Counties. With a general thunderstorm threat, no severe storms are expected. Winds can gust up to 40 miles per hour and a storm could produce small hail. With a marginal risk, isolated severe storms are possible with winds between 40-60 mph, hail up to 1” in donated and a low tornado risk exists. With today’s storms, microburst winds are most likely with blowing dust, so secure loose objects now.

Remember, in order for a thunderstorm to be classified as severe, it needs winds equal to or exceeding 58 miles per hour and hail at or greater than 1” in diameter.

NOW: Starting to watch active skies develop over Park Valley & in NW Utah. We have an upgraded thunderstorm threat for the area– a marginal risk for some–so be ready for the potential of some high based t-storms, gusty winds, the chance of rain & lightning. #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/TbEW7k7Yld — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) May 16, 2022

