Upgraded: New winter storm warnings and advisories for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- As a large storm system pushes towards Utah, we have seen several weather alerts posted throughout the Great Basin and have now been upgraded in Utah. This potent storm system will usher in our first valley snowfall of the season in Salt Lake City but will be a statewide snow event with travel impacts expected.

Our “Winter Storm Watch” has turned into a “Winter Storm Warning” for our mountains.

Snowfall amounts in the mountains will range between half a foot for the north to 2 feet plus in the southern Wasatch Mountains and the Cottonwoods. The central and southern mountains will see between 1 to 2 feet of snow as well. As a result, travel will be impacted and we could see rapid snowfall at times. The Winter Storm Warning starts at midnight and will remain in effect for most of the mountains, including the Wasatch, until 4 pm Friday.



Mountain valleys and benches will also receive healthy snow totals.

The east benches and backside of the Wasatch could see anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow. Benches will see between 5 to 10 inches of snow depending on the wind flow and even possible lake effect snow by Friday morning.

Several valleys will be under a “Winter Weather Advisory” kicking off Thursday morning through the afternoon and evening. Southern valleys will see this advisory hold for longer as wet weather surges into central and southern Utah for the afternoon and evening. The advisory means periods of accumulating snow could impact travel. Valleys included in the advisory are Salt Lake Lake, Tooele, Davis, Utah, Cache, Sevier, SanPete, and Ogden valleys.

Road slush is expected Thursday morning in the North, then as rain transitions to snow, drivers should expect periods of road snow, including on Interstate 15, Highway 89, Interstate 80 and Interstate 70. Winds could also complicate travel, with the chance of blowing snow in wind prone areas.

