UPDATE: Iron County flooding includes parts of I-15, warning for travelers

Brick wall destroyed as flood waters rip through Iron County. This is in Ashdown Forest Courtesy Jesse Harris

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Drivers need to take caution as Iron County is experiencing flash flooding around the county and along the I-15 freeway Sunday night.

As seen in the videos below, Iron County is experiencing massive floods and motorists are getting stranded in the high waters.

Another video provided by Jesse Harris shows sideways rain and hail pounding down in Cedar City.

A Citizens Alert has been issued as a response to the situation. It reads:

“There is flooding in Nichols & Fiddler’s canyon-Unless critically necessary please stay out of the area & do not drive through flooded roads.”

Roads around Iron County are being shut down and drivers are being asked to stay home and out of danger:

Road weather

Both Directions SR 14 at MP 1 (Cedar City) Iron Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 8:00 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 2, 2021

Drive Alert: Intermittent closures of both directions on I-15 at MP 64, about 2 miles north of Cedar City Main St exit. Expect major delay in the area. Check the UDOT Traffic App and @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionFour @UtahTrucking @UtahDOT — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 1, 2021

ABC4 is following the latest developments and will provide updates as they become available.