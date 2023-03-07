SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Snow shower potential hangs on with active skies this week, overall an unsettled pattern ahead.

It was a cold start to the day with below-average temperatures and our daytime highs stay on the chilly side today. Moisture potential is still present, so the isolated snow showers linger in the northern two-thirds of the state through the early afternoon. Highs stay consistent with what we saw yesterday, mid to upper 30s along the Wasatch Front, with a warming trend down south.

Another system moves in on Wednesday and this will result in a better chance for showers and, with this system, we could see some healthy totals again for our mountains. There’s a chance we could see some snow for the Wednesday evening commute, but we will keep you posted. By Thursday, high pressure briefly moves in to bring us a calmer day. Down south skies will remain mostly dry as temperatures warm a little bit each day.

The calm conditions won’t stick around though as a southwesterly flow combined with a system coming in from the west will likely spell more wet weather. That southwesterly flow though will also mean temperatures come up a bit across the board. With highs expected to climb into the 40s along the Wasatch Front Friday into Saturday, it’s more likely that this will be predominately valley rain and mountain snow.

Wet weather at this point looks most likely between the second half of Friday and the first half of Saturday. Wet weather will generally favor the northern two-thirds of the state once again, but Saturday could bring at least a slight chance to the southernmost portion of the state.

Moving from this weekend into next week models continue to indicate the pattern will remain active. Stay tuned!

