SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We had a very cold start to our Saturday with many single digits, teen and 20-degree temperature readings throughout the state.

The cold air followed Friday’s cold front and was assisted by our Northwest flow. The flow though is changing. This weekend, increasing southwest flow will help warm temperatures through Sunday and bring in additional moisture. Light rain and snow showers are expected across southern and central Utah today with the snow level staying above 6,000 feet. This weak disturbance brings light precipitation but expect mostly cloudy skies. Northern Utah will stay dry today, and temperatures will begin to rebound but highs will stay below average. Highs statewide will make it into the upper 30s and low 40s.

While dry conditions are around in the North Saturday, we see the chance for increasing showers for the Wasatch Front on Sunday. With warmer air moving in, snow levels will likely remain to 6,000-7,000 feet on Sunday before falling into Monday. Plan rain showers on Sunday across northern valleys with the potential for some snow early Monday of next week. Timing could change between now and then so be sure to check here for updates.

Beyond Monday, a cold northwest flow will set up over the Great Basin and keep temperatures a little colder than normal through midweek. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the week as well with hints of another round of snow by Friday. The southern half of the state has the chance of midweek moisture, but we are still fine tuning the forecast. Stay tuned. Bottom Line? Unsettled Saturday for the southern half of the state, chance of rain and milder Sunday for the North.

