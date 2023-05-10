SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, we’re halfway through the workweek! Today brings scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Beehive State ahead of a slightly calmer and warmer pattern.

After a relatively calm day yesterday, we’re back to unsettled weather today as our next system moves through. This system will bring us the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state today with the best chance of wet weather finding you being from this afternoon through the early evening.

Showers will generally favor northern Utah and the high country, but there will still be at least a slight chance down south. Severe storms are unlikely, but a few strong storms capable of gusty winds, small hail, and heavy precipitation will be possible so if you have outdoor plans, keep your eyes on the sky!

For those that don’t get a shower or storm, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with daytime highs that mainly range in the 60s and 70s across the state which is very seasonal. It will also be gusty at times across the state as well. Into this evening with the loss of the daytime heating, the chance for showers and storms will begin to go down. It will be partly cloudy skies with cool/chilly overnight lows with most dropping into the 30s and 40s.

For our Thursday, a few lingering showers in northern and northeastern Utah will be possible with wrap-around moisture as the storm system moves to the east. Wet weather will mainly favor the higher terrain tomorrow. Outside of that, most will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with daytime highs that will be roughly 2-5 degrees warmer than today.

As we round out the workweek and move into the weekend, we’ll be looking at predominately dry skies as temperatures begin to climb. By the end of the weekend, we could be looking at daytime highs near 80 along the Wasatch Front with highs in the low 90s in St. George.

We also could see the chance of some gusty canyon winds along the Wasatch Front, so this is something we will monitor throughout the week. Also, by the end of the weekend next week, it’s becoming more and more likely a Rex Block pattern will be set up. This will result in a high-pressure setting up to our north, allowing for a few systems to undercut it. For us, that could result in monsoon-like weather with above-average warmth and wet weather potential. Stay tuned!

FLOOD ALERTS

Even with the more seasonal temperatures, our flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have 5 river flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County will remain in effect through next Monday. The warning for the Dolores River near Cisco has been extended until 6 PM Saturday. The flood warnings for the Bear River near Corinne, the south fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, and the Sevier River near Hatch remain in effect until further notice. For most of these rivers, minor flooding is forecast, but moderate flooding is projected for the Dolores River.

A Flood Advisory is also now in effect for Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum affecting Cache County with the flow projected to stay above the action stage. Warm temperatures will continue to melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows in this area, so use caution when around waterways.

A flood watch has been issued for the Green River near Jensen affecting Eastern Uinta Basin. The potential for rain-on-snow events may lead to accelerated snowmelt and a period of high runoff. Quickly rising rivers may reach critical levels by Saturday afternoon, with high water possible through Monday. We also have flood watches for the Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam and a watch remains in effect for the lower Weber River near Plain City.

A flood watch means flooding is possible while a flood warning means that flooding is occurring now or is imminent. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.