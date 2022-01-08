Unsettled weather to start, dry condition to finish the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend! We are a bit unsettled for a Saturday as a weak storm pushes through the state. Some valley rain and mountain snow showers expected in the morning, but following a cold front, cooler air will move back into Utah and drop daytime highs back down near average. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front, and it will turn chilly at night with Salt Lake dropping into the 20s and St. George going to the freezing mark. Drier conditions are expected for the close of the weekend, with Sunday bringing in plenty of sunshine as highs remain near average. Along with the sunshine, we’ll likely begin to see haze build in for our northern valleys due inversions setting back up. Haze could lead to a decline in air quality in some of the valleys in Northern Utah.

The trend of hazy sunshine and near average temperatures will carry into much of next week for Northern Utah, while the South may see some wet weather by midweek. We will keep you posted!

Bottom line? An unsettled start to the weekend with a weak system moving through the state, with drier and cooler conditions on Sunday.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!