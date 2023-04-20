SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday, eve! After a relatively calm day yesterday, we’ll see more active weather up north as another system moves in. In northern Utah, scattered showers will be possible through the afternoon.

The best chance for showers will be in the high country, but there will still be roughly a 1 in 3 chance for isolated showers in our valleys. With temperatures climbing into the 40s along the Wasatch Front, we could see times of rain, a wintry mix, and even some graupel. In northern Utah there will also be the potential for a few thunderstorms today as well as the showers today will be convective.

As we move into the afternoon there will be thunderstorm potential for the high country in northern Utah along with the Uinta Basin. #utwx pic.twitter.com/7qXtG9NFrT — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) April 20, 2023

Meanwhile, in southern Utah skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. After a cold start to the day, temperatures will warm up by a few degrees compared to what we had yesterday meaning most in southern Utah will see the 50s and 60s as St George returns to the 70-degree mark.

Important to note though that the freeze warnings we have for the San Rafael Swell, Arches/Grand Flat, and SE Utah continue through midmorning. In northern Utah daytime highs today won’t see too many changes from what we had yesterday meaning most will see the 30s and 40s which is more than 10 degrees below average.

The weather calms briefly again from late this afternoon into tonight as a ridge of high pressure will try to set up, but it will be short-lived as another system arrives tomorrow in northern Utah by tomorrow. While the weather will be mostly quiet tonight we’ll still hold onto a decent number of clouds in northern Utah while southern Utah looks mostly clear.

Temperatures will drop to near what we saw last night and in Grand and San Juan Counties, another freeze warning will go into effect at midnight and will continue through 10 AM Friday. Within the warning be sure to protect any sensitive plants, protect exposed outdoor pipes, and bring in the pets.

Models continue to trend wetter with tomorrow's system. Mainly will see valley rain and mountain snow with possibly a healthy dose of snow for the mountains 👀. #utwx pic.twitter.com/iL9Hjgfjj7 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) April 20, 2023

At this point, it looks like Friday will bring a decent chance for more scattered valley rain and mountain snow to northern Utah with maybe a few showers sneaking as far south as the I-70 corridor.

In our northern valleys, tomorrow brings the chance we could generally see 0.1-0.25″ of rain while mountain areas could see between 2-8″ of snow with maybe a bit more in isolated pockets. Temperatures will at least come up slightly on Friday in northern Utah with highs ranging in the 40s and 50s while more in southern Utah get into the 60s and 70s.

Last Saturday morning, the ridge of high pressure will be established which will lead to a fairly nice, and mostly seasonal weekend across the state. Daytime highs by Sunday will be in the mid-60s along the Wasatch Front as St. George returns to the low 80s.

As we turn the page into next week, our next storm could bring more wet weather potential by Monday.

