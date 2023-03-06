SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hit or miss showers in northern Utah continue with more unsettled weather on the horizon.

Hey there, Utah! It was a snowy start to our Monday. Even though the chance for snow showers in central and northern Utah will be lower compared to what we had earlier, we won’t be able to eliminate the chance, especially in the high terrain.

Outside of any wet weather though, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy up north as highs range in the 20s and 30s for most. The further south you travel today the more sunshine you are likely to see. Daytime highs down south will come in below average, but it won’t be too bad with mainly 40s and 50s for daytime highs for most outside of the high country.

Into tonight, it’s mostly cloudy skies with a chance for isolated snow showers up north as we get mostly clear to partly cloudy skies down south as lows fall into the teens in twenties for most. However, in St. George, we’ll likely stay above freezing with mid 30s.

Moisture will linger in the northern half of Utah through tomorrow, so like today, isolated snow showers will remain possible in the northern two-thirds of the state with roughly a 1 in 3 chance in the valleys and a 1 in 2 chance for the mountains. Highs will be similar to what we get today in northern Utah but will come up slightly down south. A system will move in on our Wednesday and this will result in a better chance for showers and with this system, we could see some healthy totals again for our mountains. By Thursday high pressure briefly moves in to bring us a calmer day. Down south skies will remain mostly dry as temperatures warm a little bit each day.

The calm conditions won’t stick around though as a southwesterly flow combined with a system coming in from the west will likely spell more wet weather. That southwesterly flow though will also mean temperatures come up a bit across the board. With highs expected to climb into the 40s along the Wasatch Front Friday into Saturday, it’s more likely that this will be predominately valley rain and mountain snow. Wet weather at this point looks most likely between the second half of Friday and the first half of Saturday. Wet weather will generally favor the northern two-thirds of the state once again, but Saturday could bring at least a slight chance to the southernmost portion of the state.

Moving from this weekend into next week models continue to indicate the pattern will remain active. Stay tuned!