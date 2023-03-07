SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Happy Tuesday! After snow showers began the workweek in northern Utah, we’ll have more chances for wet weather today as moisture lingers.

The bottom line? The unsettled weather in northern Utah continues today and tomorrow while southern Utah stays mostly dry and pleasant.

The best chance for snow showers in northern Utah will be during the first half of the day, but we’ll hold onto at least a slight chance through the afternoon. The best chance for snow will be in the high country, but in our valleys including the Wasatch Front, there will be better than a one-in three-chance.

Outside of any wet weather up north skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs similar to yesterday. That will mean most will top out in the 20s and 30s as most along the Wasatch Front reach the mid and upper 30s. Down south, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with most climbing into the 40s and 50s! Into tonight we’ll be looking at mostly dry skies and chilly temperatures.

Another system will move in from the west on Wednesday and this will result in the chance for snow showers sticking around in northern Utah with the best chance coming during the second half of the day. This system will bring a better chance for accumulations, especially in the high country where several inches, plus looks possible. In southern Utah, skies will remain mostly dry as temperatures continue to warm slightly.

By tomorrow night the system pulls away resulting in calmer skies across the state for our Thursday as temperatures moderate a bit more. The calm conditions won’t stick around though as a southwesterly flow combined with a system coming in from the west will likely spell more wet weather to close out the workweek and move into the weekend.

With highs expected to climb into the 40s along the Wasatch Front Friday into Saturday, it’s more likely that this will be predominately valley rain and mountain snow. We also could see some showers in southern Utah as well. Moving from this weekend into next week models continue to indicate the pattern will remain active.

