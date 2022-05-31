SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah!

The Memorial Day weekend brought MUCH need moisture to the Beehive State with the bulk of it being in northern Utah where some spots picked up over 2 inches of precipitation. In the northern Wasatch Back, Liberty picked up over 3.5 inches of precipitation! Meanwhile in the mountains, we saw some healthy snow totals as well, with Alta picking up 16 inches of snow through Monday evening. The unsettled weather isn’t done with us just yet though.

A disturbance will trek across the state on Tuesday, leading to isolated, scattered showers and thunderstorms from the late morning through the afternoon mainly north of the I-70 corridor. Wet weather will generally favor higher terrain, but there will be at least a slight chance we could see a few showers and storms in the valleys including the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley.

With the chance for lightning and gusty winds, if you have outdoor plans on Wednesday, keep those eyes to the skies! Outside of any wet weather chance, skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny in northern Utah while southern Utah gets mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Across the board, temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees warmer compared to Memorial Day. This will result in mainly 50s and 60s in northern Utah with 60s and 70s down south. St. George will make a return to the mid 80s.

Going into midweek, the unsettled weather will begin to calm as low pressure is replaced with high pressure that will hang out for the second half of the workweek. This will lead to a quick warm-up with daytime highs returning to above average by Thursday. Each day for the second half of the week will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will become a bit breezy by the end of the week and with southern Utah returning to seeing highs in the 80s and 90s, fire concerns will return. Along the Wasatch Front daytime highs will be in the 80s from Thursday through Saturday.

Right now, models are hinting at another potential system that could bring a return chance for wet weather by the end of the upcoming weekend into early next week, but it’s just something to keep an eye on for now!

The takeaway? One more unsettled day before we warm with plenty of sunshine!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!