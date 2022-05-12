SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

A system moving through Utah overnight dropped off light moisture and will leave lingering cooler air behind for Thursday. The light measurable moisture wraps following the morning commute and when all is said and done, an inch of snow to a few inches could land in the Northern and Central mountains, above 6,000 feet. Any accumulation over two inches will be for areas above 7000 feet.

With a reinforcing shot of cooler air, daytime highs will run below average on Thursday with upper 50s and low 60s along the Wasatch Front. We’ll see a range of 60-degree temperatures in Central Utah and down the I-15 corridor, as well as in Castle Country and the Uinta Basin. A cooler day in the low to mid 70s is expected in southeast Utah and near St. George, Lake Powell and Moab. Winds will hold on through early Thursday morning in the south, then relax by the afternoon.

As these temperatures slightly cool, Thursday remains unsettled. We could see an isolated shower early through lunch, but by the afternoon it’s back to dry skies as high pressure takes charge. This will lead to dry skies to close out the week and moving into the weekend, we’ll warm up in a big way! We’ll see temperatures go from the 60s along the Wasatch Front on Friday to the 80s, while St. George will see mid to upper 90s this weekend!

Bottom Line? A cold start for some with a chance of morning moisture in the north and below-average highs statewide.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!