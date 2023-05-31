SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re halfway through the workweek on the last day of May. So far this week, the weather has been pretty quiet and warm, but we’re in store for some changes as we move into the second half of the workweek.

A system is now approaching from the southwest as moisture is increasing. These things combined will lead to the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly from this afternoon into the early evening hours. The potential for wet weather will exist mainly in the northern half of Utah and along and west of the I-15 corridor.

For those that get through the day dry, we’ll mainly see partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions across the state. Daytime highs will range in the 70s and 80s for most with low to mid-80s along the Wasatch Front.

St. George will actually trend a little cooler with the upper 80s as a straight southerly flow will lead to upslope cooling. Into tonight the chance for storms goes down, but a few stray showers look to be possible during the overnight as lows mainly fall into the 40s and 50s.

The wet weather potential will increase even more as we move into our Thursday and Friday. This is due to the low moving to our south with another piece of energy coming in from the northwest. Thursday and Friday will bring the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the entire state.

Not everyone gets wet weather, but if you have any plans outside, be sure to keep your eyes on the sky. Overall, wet weather will favor the northern half of the state to close the week, but showers and storms will be possible down south as well. Daytime highs in northern Utah will also trend about 5 degrees cooler compared to what we see today while southern Utah stays consistent.

Heading into the weekend the chance for showers and storms will likely drop a bit, but it won’t be going away. We could very well hold onto the chance for daily showers and thunderstorms as daytime highs continue to range in the 70s and 80s for most from the weekend into next week. Stay tuned!

FLOOD ALERTS

Spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have 2 flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch is in effect until further notice.

To go along with the Flood Warnings, we have 3 Flood Advisories in effect. These advisories include the Logan River near Logan, the Bear River near Corinne, and the Duchesne River near Randlett.

Over the last couple of days, we have seen a few cancellations of flood alerts. Those include the south fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, the Green River near Jensen, and the Colorado River in Grand County.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is above the action stage with the potential for flooding, and a watch means that flooding is possible. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs.

Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters. Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Complete Forecast, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!