SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! For the third day in a row, we’re talking spring snow. Even though the warnings and advisories have gone away, there will be scattered snow showers in the northern half of the state today with a slight chance we see snow in the higher elevations down to the I-70 corridor.

Snow will favor the higher elevations with more accumulations likely which will only add to our healthy totals! In our valleys, we’ll see times of snow and times with breaks in the clouds. Even though any accumulations on the valley floors will be minor compared to the mountains, wet streets are still possible so be careful on the commutes. Meanwhile, in places like the Wasatch Back, roads may be slushy at times with winter driving conditions in the higher elevations.

With daytime highs a few degrees warmer than yesterday, we may see some rain mix in with the snow down to the valley floors. Also, as we’ve seen the last few days there will be potential for thunderstorms in the northern half of the state.

Meanwhile, once you get south of I-70 skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Daytime highs down south, like in northern Utah will range about 15 degrees below average, but with sunshine, it won’t feel too bad. Winds will continue to be blustery at times across the state. Into tonight temperatures will turn frigid with most dropping to or below the freezing mark, however, overnight lows will be about 3-5 degrees warmer than this morning.

Active weather for northern Utah will continue for our Thursday with another quick disturbance moving in from the west. Temperatures will continue a warming pattern which means in the morning we start off with a chance for straight snow, then by the afternoon, the wet weather in northern Utah is likely to be valley rain and mountain snow thanks to daytime highs that will reach the low and mid-50s along the Wasatch Front.

Like today, the bulk of the wet weather will be from I-70 northward. The chance for wet weather dimmish a bit for our Friday in northern Utah while southern Utah gets more sunshine as daytime highs start to resemble seasonal averages across the state.

Temperatures will continue to warm for the beginning of the Easter Weekend, with Salt Lake City returning to the 60s while St. George returns to the 80-degree mark. It will be short-lived though as another cold front is likely to move in on Saturday to bring us a round of valley rain and mountain snow. Easter Sunday will see temperatures take a slight dip back to the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, but with sunshine breaking through by the afternoon it should feel like a nice day. Into the early half of next week, we’ll get dry skies and slightly above average warmth for the Beehive State.

Bottom line? More scattered snow showers in northern Utah as temperatures remain well below average.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!