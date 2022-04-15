SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

Good Friday starts with some wet weather, but the chance for rain and snow decreases as we make it through the morning.

Higher elevation snow will linger into Friday afternoon and then taper. The weak front passed, but it will not greatly impact daytime highs as the Wasatch Front will reach the mid and upper 50s tomorrow. In Southern Utah, you can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s.

As we head into Easter weekend, we get another weak disturbance that will clip Northern Utah. Daytime highs will continue warming for the beginning of Easter weekend with Salt Lake City returning to the 60s while St. George returns to the 80-degree mark. The front tracks through Saturday afternoon and brings us a round of valley rain and mountain snow in northern Utah overnight.

Easter Sunday will see temperatures take a slight dip back to the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, and a slight chance of rain on Easter morning for the backyard egg hunt. Sunshine should be breaking through by the afternoon, so overall, a pleasant holiday is expected. Easter Sunday will bring gusty winds in the morning to St. George, so sunrise services could be gusty, with sunshine and temperatures climbing to 80.

As we head into next week, we’ll be looking at temperatures near or above average with mostly dry skies.

Bottom line? A cloudy start to Good Friday, with the chance of an isolated shower in the north and some winds and sunshine in the south.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!