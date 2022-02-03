Unsettled and frosty Thursday, slight chance of flurries for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

We had a ridiculously cold start to the day statewide with sub-freezing temperatures and many spots in Northern Utah dropping into the teens and single digits. We’ll get a slight chance for some light snow showers yet again this morning in NW Utah and the west desert, but most of us will stay dry and cold.

Temperatures continue to run about 10 degrees below the seasonal norm. High pressure will set up later in the day and as we head into the close of the workweek, dry conditions will settle in. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the Beehive State.

We have a cold air mass in place, and while a gradual warming trend is currently underway, temperatures are taking their time getting back to average. Temperatures will begin to approach seasonal averages by Friday, so this means dry skies stick around with inversion haze building back in by the weekend. We could start to see air quality changes in inversion-prone valleys like Cache and Salt Lake Valleys by the end of the workweek. Stay warm out there!

Bottom line? Slight chance of light snow for NW Utah, cold and dry for most!

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!