UDOT issues urgent travel advisory for Wednesday, advise drivers to stay home until after 10 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation says they will be issuing an urgent travel advisory advising all drivers to stay off the roads until after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

John Gleason with UDOT tells ABC4 that the snow will likely be falling faster than snowplows can clear it.

NOW: UDOT issues *Urgent travel advisory* asking folks should hold off on travel tonight – 10 am Wed. @JohneGleason of @UtahDOT says snow will likely fall faster than the plows can keep up, saying if you can delay your travel, do so. https://t.co/tVBDreOIgT #breaking pic.twitter.com/o0IZ1TYzsD — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) February 17, 2021

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for the Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys on Tuesday afternoon that will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday. The warning includes the Wasatch Mountains south of Interstate 80, but new today, the Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys. Heavy snow is expected and will intensify tonight through the early morning hours.

Expected snow in the areas under the warning will range from half a foot to a foot, with the east benches seeing the possibility of higher amounts