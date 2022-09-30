SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) -The National Weather Service has issued two new Flash Flood Warnings for Wayne County. The first is for areas including Larry, Alcatraz, and Bull Pasture Canyons and is set to expire at 5:00 pm. The second is for the areas including Twin Corral Box Canyon and Lost Park Canyon and will remain in place until 5:15. These areas have seen heavy rain with more to come. Flash flooding has either started or will start soon.

Please follow all emergency alerts and follow weather forecasts. It is best to be indoors and in higher ground if possible. Even if you do not see rain in your area, a flash flood is still possible as water can be coming from areas with rain.