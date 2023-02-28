SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The second of three expected weather systems cleared Utah this morning, with another round set for this evening and into Thursday.

We are waking up with winter weather in parts of the state, and as a result, moderate road impacts are expected along the bulk of the I-15 corridor from northern Washington County all the way to the Utah/Idaho line. Following the overnight cold front and a burst of snow — now showers — will dwindle along the Wasatch Front and St. George, but that does not mean active conditions are wrapped! Another round of snow is set to track through the state this evening and through tomorrow morning.

Before it does though, active skies calm down for a bit. Another lull in the action is expected in our valleys by the afternoon but snow is expected to continue in our mountains. These quiet conditions won’t last as another potent cold front will move in and bring another round of wet weather to the Beehive State. With colder air moving in we’re likely to see snow in more locations with snow being likely even along the Wasatch Front and from late Tuesday into early Wednesday. There’s also a chance we could see a wintry mix or even straight snow in St. George and the lower elevations of southern Utah where some minor accumulations can’t be completely ruled out.

Scattered showers will remain likely through Wednesday thanks to wrap-around moisture behind the cold front. By Wednesday night into Thursday, we’ll see calmer skies take hold. While the workweek likely ends with calmer conditions down south with gradually moderating temperatures, we could continue to see active weather in northern Utah with a potential system Friday, then another to end the weekend and move into next week. Stay tuned!

With active weather continuing through Wednesday, we are expecting additional snow accumulations for most spots. Through Wednesday we could see 1-3 ft. of snow in our mountains, 6-14″ for most mountain valleys including Cache Valley, 5-10″ for the benches, 2-6″ for the northern & central valleys including the Wasatch Front, 3-8″ for the southern valleys, 2-4″ for the Uinta Basin and Castle County, and St. George will mainly see rain but on Wednesday an inch or two can’t completely be ruled out.

Several winter alerts are in effect for the mountains due to this series of storms. The Winter Storm Warnings for the Wasatch Mountains and the Wasatch Back remain in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday and represent the next couple of storms moving in. 1-3ft. of additional snow is expected in the mountains to go along with the healthy totals we picked up last night and this morning. The Wasatch Back is likely to pick up an additional 6-14″ of snow, but the Ogden Valley could get closer to 10-18″! Strong winds are also expected during the duration of the warnings. During this same time frame, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Western Uintas.

We also have Winter Storm Warnings for much of the central and southern Utah mountains. Heavy snow is expected with totals in central mountains looking to add 10-20″ inches over the next two days. More southern locations like Kanab, Springdale, and Escalante could pick up another 4-10″ of snow with some areas looking at 14″. The high country in southern Utah like Brian Head and Alton is preparing for 1 to 2 feet of additional snow. During the period of the Warning (set to end at 5 am Thursday) these areas will also see strong winds with gusts up to 65 mph. This will make travel very difficult due to the blowing snow reducing visibility.

