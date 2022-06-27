SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! After wild weather in southern Utah over the weekend, thunderstorms will be less widespread in that region at the start of the work week.

Monsoonal moisture will still generate some isolated storms over central and southern Utah; however, the Flood Watch is no longer in effect. Flash Flood Potential remains possible in many national parks on Monday.

A strengthening ridge of high pressure will dominate the overall weather pattern through Wednesday, bringing back the potential for triple-digit heat along the Wasatch Front. Daytime highs should peak on Tuesday with a high of 100 degrees in Salt Lake City with most areas hitting 10-15 degrees above seasonal averages.

Temperatures will cool into midweek as a weak storm system moves north of the Beehive State. Afternoon highs will drop into the mid-90s along the Wasatch Front and triple-digit heat remains for those in St. George. The biggest impacts will be the blustery winds across the region beginning Tuesday afternoon ahead of the front and the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms across the state Tuesday into Wednesday.

Moisture will move southeast for the remainder of the week up north. Elevated winds remain in the forecast for all areas into the weekend.

Bottom line? Mother Nature is turning up the heat this week and the monsoon still has a grip on portions of Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!