SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Fire season is in full swing in the Beehive State as we kick off the new workweek.

Record-setting heat over the weekend and gusty winds led to extreme fire conditions across the state. Similar fire weather conditions will continue this week with another heatwave of triple-digit high temperatures for the Wasatch Front beginning Tuesday.

The extreme heat will be courtesy of a high-pressure ridge strengthening over the region throughout the week. A weak trough passing to the north has brought some relief to daytime highs in northern Utah on Sunday and Monday however, daytime highs will likely remain above the century mark beginning Tuesday and remain there into the weekend.

The current forecast isn’t calling for record-breaking hot temperatures, but we could be within a degree or two on Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures reach 103 and 104 in Salt Lake City, respectively.

The heat will continue in southern Utah as well. The biggest changes to the overall forecast will arrive midweek as additional monsoonal moisture is forecast to move in. Thunderstorms are forecast to return to southern Utah earlier in the week with the potential for flash flooding increasing significantly on Tuesday. By Wednesday, enough moisture should transport further north to bring thunderstorms into northern Utah. Stay tuned.

Bottom line? Another heatwave is in store this week with near-record high temperatures and monsoonal moisture returns as well.

