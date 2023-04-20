SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday, eve! After a relatively calm day yesterday, we’ll see more active weather up north as another system moves in.

The bottom line? Wet weather potential sticks around to close the workweek in northern Utah while southern Utah stays dry and starts a warming trend

In northern Utah, scattered showers will be possible from the morning through the first half of the afternoon. Early this morning with temperatures close to freezing along the Wasatch Front we could see some straight snow. While it likely won’t be anything significant, some lake enhancement/lake effect could lead to slippery conditions in spots. As we go through the day and warm up, it’s a better chance of seeing mixed precipitation in our valleys while mountains will continue to see the chance for snow.

Meanwhile, in southern Utah skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. After a cold start to the day, temperatures will warm up by a few degrees compared to what we had yesterday meaning most in southern Utah will see 50s and 60s as St George returns to the 70-degree mark. Important to note though that the freeze warnings we have for the San Rafael Swell, Arches/Grand Flat, and southeast Utah continue through midmorning.

In northern Utah, daytime highs today won’t see too many changes from what we had yesterday meaning most will see 30s and 40s which is more than 10 degrees below average.

The weather calms briefly again from late this afternoon into tonight as a ridge of high pressure will try to set up, but between Friday and early Saturday a system will try to sneak in which could lead to more scattered shower potential in northern Utah while southern Utah continues to stay dry and warm up.

At this point, it looks like Friday will bring a decent chance for more scattered valley rain and mountain snow to northern Utah with maybe a few showers sneaking as far south as the I-70 corridor. Temperatures will at least come up slightly on Friday in northern Utah with highs ranging in the 40s and 50s while more in southern Utah get into the 60s and 70s.

After Saturday morning, the ridge of high pressure will be established which will lead to a fairly nice, and mostly seasonal weekend across the state. Daytime highs by Sunday will be in the mid-60s along the Wasatch Front as St. George returns to the low 80s. As we turn the page into next week though, our next storm could bring more wet weather potential by Monday. Stay tuned!

