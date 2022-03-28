SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah hopefully you’ve had a good weekend!

The last few days have been record-breaking when it comes to our temperatures. Salt Lake City has broken the record high over the last three days and it’s felt more like May compared to late March because of that. As we turn the page by Tuesday though, we’re in store for some pretty big changes. For Monday night and overnight, lows will be closer to where they should be for daytime highs in most locations. Clouds will steadily increase and so will the winds, but it’ll stay dry.

By Tuesday, the next storm system will be moving in. Wet weather will likely begin in southern Utah first as the chance increases in northern Utah by the second half of the day. This storm will bring valley rain and mountain snow and because the temperatures have been so warm, the snow line will start high, likely above 8000 ft. Temperatures will also begin to ease down with daytime highs Tuesday about 5-10 degrees cooler compared to Sunday. Winds will be quite strong with frequent wind gusts across the state above 30 mph. Outside of wet weather, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

The chance for wet weather across the state will only increase as we go from Monday night into Tuesday with a good coverage by Tuesday. With the bulk of the dynamics from this storm arriving on Tuesday, this will open the door for potential thunderstorms across the state. Also, as temperatures ease down to seasonal averages, the snow level will begin to fall to around 7000 ft. Winds will continue to be breezy and skies remain cloudy outside of wet weather. Tuesday night into Wednesday we’ll see this storm clear, but by Thursday another weak disturbance will potentially bring another round of wet weather as our temperatures hover near seasonal averages.

The takeaway? After feeling like May for the past few days, we’ll enter a more active and seasonal pattern for the upcoming week.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!