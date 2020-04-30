Tornado, thunderstorm warnings issued for southern Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY (ABC4 News) The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for Oneida and Franklin counties in southeastern Idaho Thursday afternoon.

The NWS says a severe thunderstorm is moving through the area bringing the threat of hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. The storm is capable of causing wind and hail damage to roofs, sidings and trees.

Locations impacted include Preston, Malad, Franklin, Pleasantview, Cherry Creek rest area, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Mapleton, Samaria, Whitney, Riverdale and Mink Creek.

Residents in the area are advised to seek shelter immediately and stay away from windows.