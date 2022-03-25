SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah!

Spring fever has hit the Beehive State with a warming trend making it feel more like late April or early May. Thanks to the high pressure sitting over us, we’ll enjoy a nice boost in temperatures along with extra sunshine!

This extra boost will have many areas about 15-20 degrees above average while giving us the unbound sunshine. This will have northern Utah hitting around the upper 60s and mid 70s. While in central and southern Utah, expect those high temperatures to get into the toasty upper 70s and mid 80s in St. George.

Not only will it be unseasonably warm, but that sunshine will be something fierce once again. You should definitely have a pair of sunglasses ready to take on the clear open skies. If you’re hitting the slopes for some early weekend skiing or snowboarding, expect the runs to be on the sloppy side as melting will start to occur.

In short, a very warm close to the workweek with a generous helping of sunshine!

Stay ahead of the quickly changing spring weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!