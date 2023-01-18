SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and southern Utah ahead of the upcoming storm Thursday.

The storm is expected to bring 6-12″ of snow to most of the mountains in that region with higher totals possible for the Pine Valley and Tushar mountains as well as the areas near Brian Head. Winter driving conditions will be observed throughout the affected area.

The Advisory is set to take place starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday and will remain in place until 5 p.m. Friday. The bulk of the storm will hit in the late afternoon or early evening and will remain active through the night in the southwestern portion of the state before moving towards the eastern side starting Friday morning.

Northern Utah will see the storm early on Thursday before it makes its way south, but the National Weather Service hasn’t issued any alerts for the northern region as of this time.

ABC4 will be monitoring the storm and giving you all the updated information as it comes.