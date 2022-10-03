SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! It was an active weekend for much of Central and Southern Utah with numerous thunderstorms and flash flood warnings. Meanwhile, Northern Utah was quiet with abundant sunshine and near seasonal temperatures.

A similar trend will continue as we start the workweek with isolated storms across the southern half of the state, mostly sunshine for Northern Utah.

Storm coverage on Monday afternoon will primarily be south of I-70 with storms moving southeast. The remaining moisture Monday will still pose a threat for flash flooding and some severe thunderstorms are possible. Increasing northwest flow over the Beehive State will push remaining moisture south through Tuesday allowing for drier and warmer weather to return through midweek.

A ridge of high pressure will settle into the region through midweek and will bring mainly sunshine to all regions. Temperatures will gradually warm up as well with highs in the mid to upper 70s along the Wasatch Front through Wednesday, and mid to upper 80s for St. George.

Fair weather will likely stick around through the end of the week with possible changes arriving for the weekend. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line?! Another round of thunderstorms for Southern Utah Monday afternoon.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!