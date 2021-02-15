Third winter storm set to bring accumulating snow to Northern Utah & the Wasatch Front

UTAH (ABC4) – An unsettled, stormy weather pattern continues for the region Monday through Wednesday as a third winter storm arrives bringing accumulating snowfall to most of Northern Utah and the Wasatch Front.

The storm system will dive southeast into the Desert Southwest through Monday dragging a cold front into the Intermountain West by the afternoon and evening hours. Snow will begin to fall over far Northern Utah and Southern Idaho Monday morning with heavier snow in the Wasatch mountains. For valleys, minimal travel impacts are likely through the evening commute as any precipitation that falls will likely mix with rain due to warmer temperatures ahead of the cold front. However, areas north of Ogden, including Cache Valley, will remain cold enough for snow.

This would create some slippery travel over Sardine and Logan Canyons. One area of concern will be the I-84 and I-15 interchange north to Idaho where several inches of snow is forecast to fall making for difficult travel. Mountain passes throughout Northern Utah will gradually see deteriorating road conditions into the afternoon.

Ahead of the cold front, a southerly flow will be in place for the Wasatch Front. This typically means warmer temperatures and a rain shadow effect for the Salt Lake Valley. During this time, very little precipitation is expected. Areas north and south of Salt Lake have better chances to see light precipitation. The cold front will move through the region during the mid-afternoon, early evening timeframe switching the wind flow northwesterly. At this time, adjacent mountains will begin to see very heavy snowfall, especially the Cottonwood Canyons.

Valley locations will begin to see accumulating snow into the overnight through Tuesday before winding down on Wednesday morning. The Tuesday morning and evening commutes will likely be impacted.

The cold front will move through the entire region allowing for accumulating snow into the Central Utah valleys as well as most mountains throughout Utah. Due to this, winter weather advisories are in effect for a portion of Utah’s Northern, Central and Southern mountains. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Northern mountains South of I-80, including the Cottonwood Canyons for very heavy snowfall. Travel could become impassable in the Cottonwoods during the height of the storm with over an inch an hour snowfall rates.

With a colder airmass in place, it is likely that the Great Salt Lake will help enhance snow showers for the Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys Tuesday through Wednesday morning leading to higher snowfall amounts.

By the time the winter storm exits the region Wednesday, northern valleys are forecast to receive 3 to 8″ of snow with bench locations in the 5 to 10″ range. Mountain valleys like the Ogden Valley or Wasatch Back could see up to a foot of new snow with most mountain locations throughout Northern and Central Utah will pick up 12-24″ but up to 3 feet is possible in the Cottonwood Canyons. With another round of heavy snow in the forecast, the avalanche danger will remain very high to extreme for Utah’s mountains. Backcountry travel is NOT recommended until further notice.

With colder temperatures coming with the snow, roadways will begin to see impacts. Winter driving conditions are expected on Tuesday so prepare to have the proper car or equipment to get to your destination safely. Use caution while driving and allow for extra distance between you and the other cars in front of you.

Stay informed with this latest winter storm both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.