Thick smoke takes over Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The smoke is no joke, as plumes of thicker wildfire smoke moved into Utah Thursday afternoon. The changes were quite visible Friday, with elevated particulate matter and ozone impacting air quality throughout the state.

In Northern Utah, we have about 20 air quality monitoring stations that work around the clock to collect air particles, and hourly updates revealed particulate matter exceeding healthy standards throughout the day.

BAD AIR!!! Thick wildfire smoke helped increase particulate matter to the "UNHEALTHY" category. Limit your time outdoors this hour & this weekend! We also have ozone creating issues in all of our N. UT counties right now. Those with respiratory issues feel it! @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/sXJBXeNBfX — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 21, 2020

The Department of Environmental Quality suggests during periods of unhealthy air, everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, and take more breaks during all outdoor activities. DEQ officials recommend those sensitive to respiratory issues should limit time outdoors and reschedule strenuous activities for when air quality improves.

Haze is expected to stick around for days, and the clockwise flow of the high pressure centered over Arizona is a major part of that. The high is the reason Salt Lake broke three heat records in a row this week, and St. George broke five. High pressure brings clear conditions and climbing temperatures, but its clockwise flow is now helping usher in thicker smoke to Utah.

The position of the high allows a more westerly flow to move through northern Utah, which is carrying upstream wildfire smoke from California and Nevada across much of northern and western Utah. The wildfires in California are burning at a rapid rate, and smoke is expected through Sunday.

Saturday is supposed to be hotter, with the ridge of high pressure looking to strengthen again, and if that happens, there is a chance the thicker smoke could be pushed further north into Idaho and offer Utah some relief. For updates, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast.

To track air quality in your area, download the DEQ’s Utah Air app.