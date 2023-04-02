SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Active weather is moving back into the state Sunday after a break yesterday.

Light rain and snow showers across far northern Utah this morning will increase in coverage this afternoon and evening as our next storm system approaches. Mostly cloudy skies are expected up north with highs near 50 degrees for the Wasatch Front with breezy winds. In southern Utah, plan on mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s this afternoon, breezy winds as well.

With the next surge of moisture arriving this afternoon and evening along the northern Utah, Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at noon for the northern mountain areas and late tonight for the Wasatch Front and south to Utah Valley. Rain showers this evening will quickly change over to snow after midnight and impacts are expected in the valley to the Monday morning drive. The snowfall forecast calls for 5-10″ in the valleys through 6 p.m. Tuesday with 8-14″ along the Benches. Northern Mountains will see feet of snowfall with 2-3′ for most areas, while the Upper Cottonwoods could see 4-5′ of new snow! After fairly widespread snow along the Wasatch Front through midday, snow showers are expected in the afternoon. Another surge of wraparound moisture is expected tonight into Tuesday.

Winter alerts are in place for the central and southern portion of the state as well, which go into effect early Monday for the Central Mountains and will continue through Tuesday afternoon, through late Monday evening for the Southern Mountains. The forecast remains similar for southern Utah with 5-10″ expected in the southwest valleys, except Lower Washington County, and 1-2′ of snow for the mountain areas.

On top of the winter alerts, high winds are forecast for the south central and southeastern portion of Utah on Monday. Winds of 35-45 mph are expected with wind gusts to 65 mph. Wind gusts could blow around loose debris and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles as well. Winds will be strongest Monday afternoon and taper off late Monday evening.

The storm will bring another blast of well-below normal temperatures early in the week with daytime highs falling 20-30 degrees below normal. As the trough slides east into Wednesday, a cold northwest flow will remain in place. Moisture within the flow will keep a chance of showers for the mountain areas through Wednesday, possibly Thursday. Temperatures will be slow to rebound as well with daytime highs finally back in the low 50s by the weekend.

Bottom line?! A major winter storm barreling down on the state will keep wintry weather around through midweek.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!