SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – We had quite the storm last night. The mountains received a lot of snow with many of the resorts seeing a foot or more added to their totals and even in the valley, we saw totals over half a foot.

Things got a little dicey as the lake effect caused some bad driving conditions early in the morning. Often times there were as many as 20 accidents at the same time on the northern Utah roads. We thought it was going to be a decent storm and it certainly proved us right.

The good news is that the storm has gone, leaving its nice blanket of snow, but we are going to have to deal with the cold front left behind as we go into today and overnight. Temperatures will drop dramatically over the previous day and we shouldn’t be topping the freezing mark along the Wasatch Front today.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the teens for overnight lows so bundle up. Luckily this is only a short stint with the cold and temperatures will rise back up as we go into Wednesday.

For Wednesday we will be at or near seasonal norms for temperatures across the state and the weather should be calm. The same will hold true for most of Thursday until very late in the evening when our next storm comes into the state. Northern Utah will wake up to a mix of rain and snow with a system that should hang on for the weekend and even a bit of the work workweek.

Takeaway? The snow has stopped but the cold remains. Next storm coming very late on Thursday.

Stay one step of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online with ABC4 News.