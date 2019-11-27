The latest: Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast

Our forecast has taken a turn for the better in expected snow Wednesday along the Wasatch Front.

In the early hours, there were no reports of snow in many communities, however, snow has just started up along the north end of the Wasatch Front and farther north towards Brigham City, Tremonton, Logan, Preston, ID, and Malad City, ID.

Snow appears to be likelier over these same northernmost zones through the rest of Wednesday until more widespread snow is expected late Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Thursday.

Because of this change, the commute forecast all day long looks to have fewer problems. Again, the exception will be as you get into Northern Davis County and Weber County where snow is expected to cause some issues on roads.

Winter storm warnings are still in effect through Friday night and some through Saturday morning.

The bigger more problematic snow is forecast to move in tonight and into Thanksgiving. Snow should continue in waves from Thursday into Friday as well, and not letting up until Saturday.

Final snow totals by Friday night should still be in-line with what we’re expecting with several feet in the mountains and around a half a foot to some areas at or over a foot along the Wasatch Front.

We will keep you updated on abc4.com/weather for this major winter storm.

