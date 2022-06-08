SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

High pressure continues to build and that means temperatures will jump above average for the remainder of the work week! On Wednesday, we’ll see highs along the Wasatch Front climb into the upper 80s with maybe a few spots hitting 90, including potentially in Salt Lake City.

Down south, Cedar City will approach 90 degrees on Wednesday and down in St. George, the daytime high will likely clear the century mark again coming in at 102! The heat will be on with a run of back-to-back triple-digit days in Washington County. Highs each day are expected to be over 100 with Saturday likely being the hottest with a high that could make it to 107!

Along the Wasatch Front, highs will go from the low and mid 90s on Thursday and Friday to possibly upper 90s by Saturday. Even Park City could see the daytime highs climb into the mid 80s by Saturday.

Winds will increase Saturday in Southern Utah, so expect gusty conditions through the weekend and early next week. With above-average heat, fire fuels drying out and winds amping up, fire danger will rise. Be extra careful will recreating outdoors as flames would spread quickly.

The strong ridge of high pressure will begin to break down into Sunday. This will potentially open the door to a cold front arriving between Sunday into Monday. At this point, it looks like temperatures will come down across the board by Monday while there could be a shot of seeing some wet weather late Sunday into Monday along with a cold front moving through in Northern Utah. Any moisture is welcome!

Bottom line? A taste of summer is ahead with above-average temperatures getting a grip on the state.

