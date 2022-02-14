The calm before the storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah!

Valentine’s Day will have us once again feeling a bit warm and fuzzy thanks to that above-average warmth that is still hanging around. The high-pressure system that is sitting over the top of the West is still very much present as we start off Monday, allowing for the valley inversions to still remain present, causing a pocket of poor air quality, at least through the first half of the day.

Winds from the south begin to pick up and help not only warm us up but also mix out that inversion and give us some relief from that prolonged haze. Some of Utah will still be in the moderate category, but that should begin to lighten when the winds pick up. Winds will be a bit of an issue especially considering how long we have been without them. No advisories are out but gusty conditions cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures for northern Utah will be in the 50s and 40s in most areas thanks to the combination of a high-pressure system and the southerly winds following it. Cloud will begin to increase throughout the morning and afternoon hours, but no wet weather is expected just yet. A cold front associated with our next weather maker will begin to move into eastern Nevada during the evening hours, helping to bring in the moisture that we have been sorely lacking through the early morning hours of Tuesday. As for your Valentine’s Day plans, they should not be affected at all unless the winds mess up any kind of elaborate outdoor display.

In short, we have a more exciting weather day as we start off the workweek.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!