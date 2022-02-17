The Beehive State says hello to sunshine and clean air

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Continuing our Thursday in Utah, we will stay dry and see a much different kind of day. High pressure returns and hold on to our area giving us a much drier day and more sunshine but no haze just yet thanks to the winds and colder air overhead. We stay in the green category for the rest of today, so get outside and enjoy that clean air.

You may want to hold on to a sweater though as temperatures are still on the chillier side with most of us only seeing the 40s and 50s with a few 30s sprinkled throughout Utah. The mostly sunny if not downright sunny skies will also hold into this evening becoming mainly clear allowing for that all too familiar “sundown cooldown” that we get during the winter.

Winds will also continue to die down even in southern Utah thanks to that same high pressure system taking back control. Inversion setups for the northern valleys begin to set in overnight allowing for cooler air to stick around again. Lows will be below freezing for the entire area. Friday morning will be once again another calm one.

In short, calmer weather takes hold but the inversion stays at bay for the meantime.

