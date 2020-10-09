Temperatures Forecast to “Fall” Fast as Storm Blows Through Utah This Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fast-moving, potent cold front is forecast to blow through Utah late Saturday into early Sunday dropping temperatures by nearly 30 degrees from Saturday’s high temperatures.

With two more days of well above normal temperatures for early October (Friday & Saturday), those living in Northern Utah will be switching from shirts & shorts to long sleeves & jeans by the time Sunday morning rolls around after weeks of dry conditions, hazy and smoky skies and summer-like temperatures.

A series of storms will begin impacting the Pacific Northwest this weekend bringing much needed moisture and cooler temperatures to an area devastated by wildfires this summer and fall. One of these storms will dive South towards the Intermountain West late Saturday with an associated cold front ahead of it.

Gusty South to Southwest winds will begin increasing later Friday with very windy conditions state and region-wide on Saturday. With low relative humidity in place plus very dry conditions, our local fire weather becomes elevated. A Fire Weather Watch is now effected with an eventual transition to a Red Flag Warning by Friday afternoon ahead of strong winds Saturday. New fire starts have the potential to spread rapidly across dry vegetation.

The cold front is forecast to move through Northern Utah and eventually the region early Sunday morning with many locations across the Wasatch Front and Northern Utah quickly feeling the effects with whipping winds & much colder temperatures.

There is a little moisture associated with this cold front and storm. Sunday morning showers are likely with minimal accumulations in both rainfalls for valley locations and light snow for the Wasatch and Uinta mountains.

One thing is for sure, Sunday ushers in Fall for the first time since the seasons changed and after one of the warmest starts to October in the history of Salt Lake City.

Unfortunately, for those that live in Central or Southern Utah, the only effects will be a less dramatic drop in temperatures, gusty winds, and continued dry conditions through Sunday.

Stay informed of any potential weather changes with the Pinpoint Weather Team on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.