SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

Meteorological Spring starts today, and while the Spring Equinox happens on March 20th, we’ll have a taste of spring warmth this week.

High pressure is still dominating the forecast, so expect plenty of sunshine sticking around and daytime highs climbing slightly above average on Tuesday throughout the state. While inversion season is winding down with the solar angle changing, we’re still dealing with inversion. Haze is expected today with moderate air forecast along the Wasatch Front and Northwest corner of the state, while Uintah and Duchesne Counties could see unhealthy air for sensitive groups returning for the second day.

High pressure keeps our warming trend through the middle of the week. It will be tough for inversion haze to hang on with daytime highs running about 5-10 degrees above average and winds picking up on Thursday. Thursday will likely be the warmest day for most across the state with Salt Lake City climbing into the low 60s while southern Utah will be in the 60s and possibly 70s!

Winds will increase Thursday with a southerly component, which will aid in the warmth and clear any stubborn haze. The high pressure that’ll keep our weather quiet will begin to break down as a system approaches from the west. This will result in more clouds filtering in through the day, but it won’t be until Friday that we start to see the chance for wet weather. Since we’re still more than a few days away from this storm potentially moving in, the finer details are a little fuzzy, but the pattern looks to be active through the weekend. While the timing and wet weather amounts are still unknown, we’ll see a cool down with temperatures that’ll drop below average for next weekend.

The takeaway? A warming trend amps up as high pressure keeps skies quiet through midweek.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!