SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Monday, Utah! A quiet start to the work week for Northern Utah with valley haze and below-normal temperatures.

Air quality remains the primary concern for the northern valleys with ‘Moderate to Orange’ air quality in the forecast. The worst air remains in Cache, Salt Lake, Davis, and Duchesne counties. A weak trough sliding south of the state is generating light rain and snow showers over southeast Utah throughout the afternoon with clearing this evening. Just as this storm moves east, another trough will move in from the northwest late tonight into Tuesday.

The next batch of winter weather arriving early Tuesday will bring some snow showers for the early morning commute. The heaviest snowfall is expected over the Central and Southern Mountain areas where Winter Weather Watches have been issued for Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

The Northern Mountains will see roughly 3-6″ of snow with an inch or two possible along the Wasatch Front. The southern mountains will see 6-12″ of snow with locally higher amounts possible while the southwest and southcentral valleys could pick up 5-7″ of snow. Winds will be whipping along southern Utah with wind gusts of 45-55 mph. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front Tuesday morning with highs 10-15 degrees colder statewide. Highs will hover near freezing along northern Utah Tuesday and Wednesday with mid-40s for St. George.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Snow showers will linger over southern Utah Wednesday with a cold northerly flow in place up north. High-pressure building in through the remainder of the week will allow for a gradual warm-up into the weekend. Daytime highs will finally rebound to near-seasonal temperatures by the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. The long-range forecasts show that we could be in for more active weather as we slide into next week.

Bottom Line?! Active weather is returning to the state early in the week with improving air quality.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!