SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Today will bring chamber of commerce spring weather across the Beehive State. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with daytime highs that will range between 5-15 degrees above average. In northern Utah, daytime highs will mainly be in the 60s and 70s with mid-70s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, daytime highs will be in the 70s and 80s as St. George makes a run at the upper 80s with a high of 87.

Winds today will be out of the southwest and while it won’t be too windy, winds will be noticeable in southern Utah. With low relative humidity and breezy conditions, there is Red Flag Warning in the Colorado River Basin in Grand County.

As we move into tonight, clouds will start to gradually increase as a cold front starts to approach from the west. This combined with a continued southerly flow will result in a mild night with lows only falling into the upper 40s and low 50s along the Wasatch Front. As we move throughout our Tuesday clouds will continue to increase, predominately in northern Utah while winds increase, especially in southern Utah.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect tomorrow afternoon for much of south-central and southeastern Utah. With dry conditions and increased winds, the southernmost portion of Utah will be included in an elevated fire risk while Grand County will see another Red Flag Warning. Tomorrow is a day to avoid any outdoor burning as any fire that starts is likely to spread quickly.

Meanwhile, in northern Utah, the cold front will bring a chance for some wet weather and breezy conditions. From late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, scattered valley rain and mountain snow is expected. Most of the wet weather will be light in nature and due to mild temperatures, the snow level is likely to stay above 7000ft. during the day with it gradually easing down to 7000ft. by Tuesday night. With the passage of the cold front, daytime highs will range about 5-10 degrees cooler across the board compared to today.

Calmer and seasonal weather settles in for our Wednesday, but we get more changes by Thursday. A more potent system looks to be on track to move into the state from late Thursday into Friday. This system will bring the entire state a chance for wet weather-based. Cooler temperatures are also likely and by Friday into the beginning of the weekend, temperatures dip below seasonal averages. Being more than a few days away though, the finer details still need to be worked out so we’ll keep you posted!

The takeaway? We get lovely spring weather to start the week before a cooler, windier, and potentially wetter Tuesday.

Stay ahead of any weather changes coming our way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!