Sunshine in the north, but chance for thunderstorms in southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday! After our dry start to the workweek, weather changes are on the way with an influx in cloud cover in moisture for a big portion of the beehive state.

We get a “tale of two cities” with Northern Utah starting with sunshine and increasing clouds throughout the day, while Southern Utah gets mostly cloudy skies and the chance of thunderstorms.

The record-breaking dome of high pressure impacting the Pacific Northwest will continue to have a few residual impacts in parts of the Great Basin, resulting in above-average temperatures in Northern Utah. Daytime highs will be slightly above average along the Wasatch Front with low to mid-90s expected, and a high of 95 and mostly sunny skies expected in Salt Lake.

An area weak low pressure will pull some moisture from New Mexico into Southern Utah through the day, so widespread storms are expected. These thunderstorms can produce gusty winds, thunder, lightning, and periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

With the potential for strong storms, our flash flooding risk rises with places like Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, and the Grand Staircase Area looking at a probable risk.

With widespread storm activity, cloud cover will be abundant, so daytime heating will be capped with highs in the central and southern part of the state expected in the 80s and St. George backing off triple digits for today and the next few days.

Bottom line? Moisture is on the move, so stay weather aware! As storm chances continue to increase for us, you can stay informed with the pinpoint weather team both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You!