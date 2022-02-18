Sunshine and rebounding temperatures to end the workweek, incoming storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

We are making it to the end of the workweek with sunny skies and a warming trend still underway.

High pressure is in control and daytime highs will rebound back to average or slightly above it today. Expect upper 40s along the Wasatch Front, with some 50s popping up in Central Utah and the 60s returning St. George. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Friday as well.

The weekend brings additional warmth and dry conditions, with the potential for some haze Saturday, but it does not stick around long. We start to see some changes; another system will approach bringing with it with increasing cloud cover through the day on Sunday. we’ll see winds picking up as well, but then a major shift occurs for President’s Day.

Weather models indicate a snowstorm for Monday that brings the potential for significant mountain snow, accumulating valley snow and winter driving conditions. Colder air looks to flood into the state as well, so expect below-average temperatures to close out your holiday weekend. This incoming storm would be the most impactful storm since the start of the year, and we desperately need the moisture, so let’s hope it all holds together!

Bottom line? Temperatures rebound to average today, with high pressure bringing in dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!