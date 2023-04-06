SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Take a deep breath because, for the first time since the start of April, we will have quiet conditions and some sunshine.

The bottom line? Building high pressure brings clear skies and drier conditions, but still chilly today!

A warming trend is now underway, so after our frigid start, expect temperatures today to be about five degrees warmer than where we topped out yesterday. Northern Utah will see highs in the low to mid-40s, and most spots in central and southern Utah will see 40s and 50s. St. George should hit the mid-60s.

This recent storm cycle delivered record-breaking snow and landed Salt Lake in the 11th all-time snowiest season spot. Salt Lake is also now in the 8th snowiest April following the 14.8 inches of snow the airport picked up since Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Drier conditions will round out the work week with high pressure in control. You can expect predominately dry skies and with a southerly flow, we’ll begin a very steady warm-up. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state. For our Good Friday, we’ll warm up by another 5-10 degrees in most locations with a chance we see 50s along the Wasatch Front and 70s down in St. George. There will be a weak system that tries to undercut the high pressure from Friday and Saturday. At this point, it looks like we’ll see more clouds, but we stay mostly dry.

For the Easter Weekend, highs will be close to if not a little above average with a chance we climb above 60 on Sunday in Salt Lake City and a chance we hit the low 80s in St. George! Dry conditions look to persist into next week as the warmup could continue. This rapid warm up adds to flooding concerns in several portions of the state, so we will be monitoring conditions closely.

With a rapid warming trend, many are wondering about flooding, and this year experts are putting out one key message:

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!